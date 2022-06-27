Steering Columns Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Steering Columns in global, including the following market information:
Global Steering Columns Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Steering Columns Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Steering Columns companies in 2021 (%)
The global Steering Columns market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-adjustable Steering Columns Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Steering Columns include Bosch, JTEKT, Nexteer, ThyssenKrupp, TRW, NSK, Mando, Schaeffler and Continental, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Steering Columns manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Steering Columns Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Steering Columns Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Non-adjustable Steering Columns
Manually Adjustable Steering Columns
Electrically Adjustable Steering Columns
Global Steering Columns Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Steering Columns Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Steering Columns Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Steering Columns Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Steering Columns revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Steering Columns revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Steering Columns sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Steering Columns sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bosch
JTEKT
Nexteer
ThyssenKrupp
TRW
NSK
Mando
Schaeffler
Continental
Fuji Kiko
Showa
Namyang
Henglong
Coram Group
Yamada
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Steering Columns Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Steering Columns Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Steering Columns Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Steering Columns Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Steering Columns Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Steering Columns Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Steering Columns Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Steering Columns Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Steering Columns Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Steering Columns Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Steering Columns Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steering Columns Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Steering Columns Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steering Columns Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steering Columns Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steering Columns Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Steering Columns Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
