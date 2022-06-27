Global e-Mobilitys Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States e-Mobilitys market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global e-Mobilitys market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global e-Mobility market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Battery System accounting for % of the e-Mobility global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, PHEV was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global e-Mobilitys Scope and Market Size

e-Mobilitys market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global e-Mobilitys market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the e-Mobilitys market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Battery System

Traction Motor System

Electric Control System

Segment by Application

PHEV

BEV

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

CATL

Panasonic

LG Chem

BYD

Samsung SDI

Gotion High-tech

EVE Energy

Fukuta

ZF

Bosch

Shanghai Edrive

Jing-Jin Electric Technologies

UAES

JEE Technology

Marelli

Hyundai Kefico

Ficosa

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 e-Mobility Revenue in e-Mobility Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global e-Mobility Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global e-Mobility Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global e-Mobility Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 e-Mobility Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States e-Mobility in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of e-Mobility Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 e-Mobility Market Dynamics

1.4.1 e-Mobility Industry Trends

1.4.2 e-Mobility Market Drivers

1.4.3 e-Mobility Market Challenges

1.4.4 e-Mobility Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 e-Mobility by Type

2.1 e-Mobility Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Battery System

2.1.2 Traction Motor System

2.1.3 Electric Control System

2.2 Global e-Mobility Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global e-Mobility Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States e-Mobility Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States e-Mobility Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 e-Mobility by Application

3.1 e-Mobility Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PHEV

3.1.2 BEV

3.2 Global e-Mobility Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global e-Mobility Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States e-Mobility Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States e-Mobility Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global e-Mobility Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global e-Mobility Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global e-Mobility Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global e-Mobility Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global e-Mobility Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 e-Mobility Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of e-Mobility in 2021

4.2.3 Global e-Mobility Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global e-Mobility Headquarters, Revenue in e-Mobility Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global e-Mobility Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global e-Mobility Companies Revenue in e-Mobility Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into e-Mobility Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States e-Mobility Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top e-Mobility Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States e-Mobility Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global e-Mobility Market Size by Region

5.1 Global e-Mobility Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global e-Mobility Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global e-Mobility Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global e-Mobility Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America e-Mobility Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America e-Mobility Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific e-Mobility Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific e-Mobility Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe e-Mobility Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe e-Mobility Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America e-Mobility Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America e-Mobility Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa e-Mobility Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa e-Mobility Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 CATL

7.1.1 CATL Company Details

7.1.2 CATL Business Overview

7.1.3 CATL e-Mobility Introduction

7.1.4 CATL Revenue in e-Mobility Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 CATL Recent Development

7.2 Panasonic

7.2.1 Panasonic Company Details

7.2.2 Panasonic Business Overview

7.2.3 Panasonic e-Mobility Introduction

7.2.4 Panasonic Revenue in e-Mobility Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.3 LG Chem

7.3.1 LG Chem Company Details

7.3.2 LG Chem Business Overview

7.3.3 LG Chem e-Mobility Introduction

7.3.4 LG Chem Revenue in e-Mobility Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 LG Chem Recent Development

7.4 BYD

7.4.1 BYD Company Details

7.4.2 BYD Business Overview

7.4.3 BYD e-Mobility Introduction

7.4.4 BYD Revenue in e-Mobility Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 BYD Recent Development

7.5 Samsung SDI

7.5.1 Samsung SDI Company Details

7.5.2 Samsung SDI Business Overview

7.5.3 Samsung SDI e-Mobility Introduction

7.5.4 Samsung SDI Revenue in e-Mobility Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Samsung SDI Recent Development

7.6 Gotion High-tech

7.6.1 Gotion High-tech Company Details

7.6.2 Gotion High-tech Business Overview

7.6.3 Gotion High-tech e-Mobility Introduction

7.6.4 Gotion High-tech Revenue in e-Mobility Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Gotion High-tech Recent Development

7.7 EVE Energy

7.7.1 EVE Energy Company Details

7.7.2 EVE Energy Business Overview

7.7.3 EVE Energy e-Mobility Introduction

7.7.4 EVE Energy Revenue in e-Mobility Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 EVE Energy Recent Development

7.8 Fukuta

7.8.1 Fukuta Company Details

7.8.2 Fukuta Business Overview

7.8.3 Fukuta e-Mobility Introduction

7.8.4 Fukuta Revenue in e-Mobility Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Fukuta Recent Development

7.9 ZF

7.9.1 ZF Company Details

7.9.2 ZF Business Overview

7.9.3 ZF e-Mobility Introduction

7.9.4 ZF Revenue in e-Mobility Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 ZF Recent Development

7.10 Bosch

7.10.1 Bosch Company Details

7.10.2 Bosch Business Overview

7.10.3 Bosch e-Mobility Introduction

7.10.4 Bosch Revenue in e-Mobility Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Bosch Recent Development

7.11 Shanghai Edrive

7.11.1 Shanghai Edrive Company Details

7.11.2 Shanghai Edrive Business Overview

7.11.3 Shanghai Edrive e-Mobility Introduction

7.11.4 Shanghai Edrive Revenue in e-Mobility Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Shanghai Edrive Recent Development

7.12 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies

7.12.1 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Company Details

7.12.2 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Business Overview

7.12.3 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies e-Mobility Introduction

7.12.4 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Revenue in e-Mobility Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Recent Development

7.13 UAES

7.13.1 UAES Company Details

7.13.2 UAES Business Overview

7.13.3 UAES e-Mobility Introduction

7.13.4 UAES Revenue in e-Mobility Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 UAES Recent Development

7.14 JEE Technology

7.14.1 JEE Technology Company Details

7.14.2 JEE Technology Business Overview

7.14.3 JEE Technology e-Mobility Introduction

7.14.4 JEE Technology Revenue in e-Mobility Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 JEE Technology Recent Development

7.15 Marelli

7.15.1 Marelli Company Details

7.15.2 Marelli Business Overview

7.15.3 Marelli e-Mobility Introduction

7.15.4 Marelli Revenue in e-Mobility Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Marelli Recent Development

7.16 Hyundai Kefico

7.16.1 Hyundai Kefico Company Details

7.16.2 Hyundai Kefico Business Overview

7.16.3 Hyundai Kefico e-Mobility Introduction

7.16.4 Hyundai Kefico Revenue in e-Mobility Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Hyundai Kefico Recent Development

7.17 Ficosa

7.17.1 Ficosa Company Details

7.17.2 Ficosa Business Overview

7.17.3 Ficosa e-Mobility Introduction

7.17.4 Ficosa Revenue in e-Mobility Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Ficosa Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

