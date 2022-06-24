Marine Composite Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Composite Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Marine Composite Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Marine Composite Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Marine Composite Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Marine Composite Materials market was valued at 1439.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1935 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Marine Composite Materials include Cytec Industries, 3A Composites, Toray Industries, Gurit Holding, Hexcel Corporation, Zoltek Companies, Koninklijke Ten Cate, Owens Corning Corporation and Taijin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Marine Composite Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Marine Composite Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Marine Composite Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs)
Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRPs)
Foam Core Materials
Metal Composites
Global Marine Composite Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Marine Composite Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Powerboats
Sailboats
Cruise Liner
Personal Watercraft
Jet Boats
Global Marine Composite Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Marine Composite Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Marine Composite Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Marine Composite Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Marine Composite Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Marine Composite Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cytec Industries
3A Composites
Toray Industries
Gurit Holding
Hexcel Corporation
Zoltek Companies
Koninklijke Ten Cate
Owens Corning Corporation
Taijin
Taijin
DowDuPont
DowDuPont
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Marine Composite Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Marine Composite Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Marine Composite Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Marine Composite Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Marine Composite Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Marine Composite Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Marine Composite Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Marine Composite Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Marine Composite Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Marine Composite Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Marine Composite Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Composite Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Marine Composite Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Composite Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Composite Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Co
