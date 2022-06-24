Specialty Gas Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Gas in global, including the following market information:

Global Specialty Gas Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Specialty Gas Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K m³)

Global top five Specialty Gas companies in 2021 (%)

The global Specialty Gas market was valued at 20910 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 26330 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Purity Gases Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Specialty Gas include American Air Liquide Holdings, Praxair Incorporated, Tmc Fluid Systems, Analytical Specialties, Toc Systems, Buchi Labortechnik, Silica Verfahrenstechnik, Bacharach and Shelco Filters and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Specialty Gas manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Specialty Gas Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m³)

Global Specialty Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Purity Gases

Noble Gases

Carbon Gases

Halogen Gases

Others

Global Specialty Gas Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m³)

Global Specialty Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics

Petrochemical

Manufacturing

Health Care

Automotive Industry

Others

Global Specialty Gas Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m³)

Global Specialty Gas Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Specialty Gas revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Specialty Gas revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Specialty Gas sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K m³)

Key companies Specialty Gas sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

American Air Liquide Holdings

Praxair Incorporated

Tmc Fluid Systems

Analytical Specialties

Toc Systems

Buchi Labortechnik

Silica Verfahrenstechnik

Bacharach

Shelco Filters

Peus-Instruments

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Specialty Gas Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Specialty Gas Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Specialty Gas Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Specialty Gas Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Specialty Gas Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Specialty Gas Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Specialty Gas Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Specialty Gas Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Specialty Gas Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Specialty Gas Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Specialty Gas Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Specialty Gas Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Specialty Gas Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Gas Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Specialty Gas Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Gas Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Specialty Gas Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 High Purity Gases

4.1.3 Noble Gases



