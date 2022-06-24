Specialty Gas Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Gas in global, including the following market information:
Global Specialty Gas Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Specialty Gas Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K m³)
Global top five Specialty Gas companies in 2021 (%)
The global Specialty Gas market was valued at 20910 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 26330 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Purity Gases Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Specialty Gas include American Air Liquide Holdings, Praxair Incorporated, Tmc Fluid Systems, Analytical Specialties, Toc Systems, Buchi Labortechnik, Silica Verfahrenstechnik, Bacharach and Shelco Filters and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Specialty Gas manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Specialty Gas Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m³)
Global Specialty Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High Purity Gases
Noble Gases
Carbon Gases
Halogen Gases
Others
Global Specialty Gas Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m³)
Global Specialty Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics
Petrochemical
Manufacturing
Health Care
Automotive Industry
Others
Global Specialty Gas Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m³)
Global Specialty Gas Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Specialty Gas revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Specialty Gas revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Specialty Gas sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K m³)
Key companies Specialty Gas sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
American Air Liquide Holdings
Praxair Incorporated
Tmc Fluid Systems
Analytical Specialties
Toc Systems
Buchi Labortechnik
Silica Verfahrenstechnik
Bacharach
Shelco Filters
Peus-Instruments
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Specialty Gas Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Specialty Gas Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Specialty Gas Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Specialty Gas Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Specialty Gas Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Specialty Gas Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Specialty Gas Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Specialty Gas Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Specialty Gas Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Specialty Gas Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Specialty Gas Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Specialty Gas Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Specialty Gas Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Gas Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Specialty Gas Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Gas Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Specialty Gas Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 High Purity Gases
4.1.3 Noble Gases
