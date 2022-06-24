Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Sheet/Strip in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Aluminum Sheet/Strip companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminum Sheet/Strip market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.15-2.0mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Sheet/Strip include ALCOA, Constellium, Norsk Hydro, Aleris, Novelis, Kobe Steel, UACJ, AMAG and Aluminum Corporation of China, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminum Sheet/Strip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.15-2.0mm

2.0-6.0mm

Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building

Automobile

Aerospace

Ship

Packaging

Printing

Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Sheet/Strip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Sheet/Strip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Sheet/Strip sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aluminum Sheet/Strip sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ALCOA

Constellium

Norsk Hydro

Aleris

Novelis

Kobe Steel

UACJ

AMAG

Aluminum Corporation of China

Henan Mingtai Al. Industrial

Zhejiang Dongliang New Material

Shandong Nanshan Aluminum

Yunnan Aluminium

Guangdong HECTechnology Holding

Jiangsu ALCHA Aluminium

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminum Sheet/Strip Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Sheet/Strip Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Sheet/Strip Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Sheet/Strip Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Sheet/Strip Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Sheet/Strip Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

