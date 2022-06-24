Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Sheet/Strip in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Aluminum Sheet/Strip companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminum Sheet/Strip market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.15-2.0mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Sheet/Strip include ALCOA, Constellium, Norsk Hydro, Aleris, Novelis, Kobe Steel, UACJ, AMAG and Aluminum Corporation of China, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminum Sheet/Strip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
0.15-2.0mm
2.0-6.0mm
Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building
Automobile
Aerospace
Ship
Packaging
Printing
Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminum Sheet/Strip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminum Sheet/Strip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminum Sheet/Strip sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Aluminum Sheet/Strip sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ALCOA
Constellium
Norsk Hydro
Aleris
Novelis
Kobe Steel
UACJ
AMAG
Aluminum Corporation of China
Henan Mingtai Al. Industrial
Zhejiang Dongliang New Material
Shandong Nanshan Aluminum
Yunnan Aluminium
Guangdong HECTechnology Holding
Jiangsu ALCHA Aluminium
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum Sheet/Strip Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Sheet/Strip Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Sheet/Strip Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Sheet/Strip Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Sheet/Strip Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Sheet/Strip Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/