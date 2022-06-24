Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium Ion Battery Separators in global, including the following market information:
Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Lithium Ion Battery Separators companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lithium Ion Battery Separators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monolayer Polypropylene (PP) Separator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lithium Ion Battery Separators include Asahi Kasei, SK Innovation, Toray, Celgard, UBE, Sumitomo Chem, Entek, Evonik and MPI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lithium Ion Battery Separators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Monolayer Polypropylene (PP) Separator
Monolayer Polyethylene (PE) Separator
Trilayer PP/PE/PP Separator
Ceramic Separators
Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Power Vehicle
Electric Power Storage
Industrial Use
Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lithium Ion Battery Separators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lithium Ion Battery Separators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lithium Ion Battery Separators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Lithium Ion Battery Separators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Asahi Kasei
SK Innovation
Toray
Celgard
UBE
Sumitomo Chem
Entek
Evonik
MPI
Targray Technology International
Porous Power
Freudenberg Performance Materials
W-SCOPE
Senior Tech
Jinhui Hi-Tech
Zhongke Sci & Tech
Cangzhou Mingzhu
Suzhou GreenPower
Yiteng New Energy
Tianfeng Material
DG Membrane Tech
Newmi-Tech
FSDH
Hongtu LIBS Tech
Shanghai Energy
Gellec
Zhenghua Separator
Huiqiang New Energy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lithium Ion Battery Separators Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithium Ion Battery Separators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium Ion Battery Separators Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lithium Ion Battery Separators Compani
