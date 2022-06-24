Basic Refractory Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Basic Refractory Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Basic Refractory Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Basic Refractory Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Basic Refractory Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Basic Refractory Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chrome-free Basic Refractory Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Basic Refractory Materials include Vesuvius, RHI, Magnesita Refratarios, Imerys, Krosaki Harima, Shinagawa Refractories, Magnezit, Harbison Walker International and Morgan Advanced Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Basic Refractory Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Basic Refractory Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Basic Refractory Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chrome-free Basic Refractory
Competitive Landscape
Global Basic Refractory Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Basic Refractory Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Steel
Glass
Cement
Others
Global Basic Refractory Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Basic Refractory Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Basic Refractory Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Basic Refractory Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Basic Refractory Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Basic Refractory Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Vesuvius
RHI
Magnesita Refratarios
Imerys
Krosaki Harima
Shinagawa Refractories
Magnezit
Harbison Walker International
Morgan Advanced Materials
Refratechnik
Chosun Refractories
Minteq
Saint-Gobain
Puyang Refractories
Luyang Energy-saving Materials
Ruitai Materials
Beijing Lier High-temperature Materials
Henan Rongjin High Temperature Materials
Zhejiang Zili
Yingkou Qinghua
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Basic Refractory Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Basic Refractory Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Basic Refractory Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Basic Refractory Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Basic Refractory Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Basic Refractory Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Basic Refractory Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Basic Refractory Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Basic Refractory Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Basic Refractory Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Basic Refractory Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Basic Refractory Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Basic Refractory Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Basic Refractory Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Basic Refractory Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Basic Ref
