Monolithic Refractories Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Monolithic Refractories in global, including the following market information:
Global Monolithic Refractories Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Monolithic Refractories Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Monolithic Refractories companies in 2021 (%)
The global Monolithic Refractories market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Castables Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Monolithic Refractories include Vesuvius, RHI, Magnesita Refratarios, Imerys, Krosaki Harima, Shinagawa Refractories, Magnezit, Harbison Walker International and Morgan Advanced Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Monolithic Refractories manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Monolithic Refractories Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Monolithic Refractories Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Castables
Ramming Masses
Other
Global Monolithic Refractories Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Monolithic Refractories Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Iron & Steel
Cement
Glass
Others
Global Monolithic Refractories Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Monolithic Refractories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Monolithic Refractories revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Monolithic Refractories revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Monolithic Refractories sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Monolithic Refractories sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Vesuvius
RHI
Magnesita Refratarios
Imerys
Krosaki Harima
Shinagawa Refractories
Magnezit
Harbison Walker International
Morgan Advanced Materials
Refratechnik
Chosun Refractories
Minteq
Saint-Gobain
Puyang Refractories
Luyang Energy-saving Materials
Ruitai Materials
Beijing Lier High-temperature Materials
Henan Rongjin High Temperature Materials
Zhejiang Zili
Yingkou Qinghua
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Monolithic Refractories Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Monolithic Refractories Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Monolithic Refractories Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Monolithic Refractories Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Monolithic Refractories Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Monolithic Refractories Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Monolithic Refractories Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Monolithic Refractories Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Monolithic Refractories Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Monolithic Refractories Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Monolithic Refractories Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Monolithic Refractories Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Monolithic Refractories Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Monolithic Refractories Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Monolithic Refractories Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Monolithic Refractories Companies
4 Sights by Product
