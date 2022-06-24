Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water Based Epoxy Low Temperature Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings include PPG Industries, DowDuPont, Akzo Nobel, Valspar, Axalta Coating Systems, Vitracoat America, Forrest Technical Coatings, Specialty Polymer Coatings and Platinum Phase SND BHD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water Based Epoxy Low Temperature Coating
Solvent Based Epoxy Low Temperature Coating
Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Industrial
Heavy-duty Equipment
Architectural
Furniture
Others
Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PPG Industries
DowDuPont
Akzo Nobel
Valspar
Axalta Coating Systems
Vitracoat America
Forrest Technical Coatings
Specialty Polymer Coatings
Platinum Phase SND BHD
Bowers Industrial
Tulip Paints
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Compani
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/