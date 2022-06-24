Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water Based Epoxy Low Temperature Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings include PPG Industries, DowDuPont, Akzo Nobel, Valspar, Axalta Coating Systems, Vitracoat America, Forrest Technical Coatings, Specialty Polymer Coatings and Platinum Phase SND BHD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water Based Epoxy Low Temperature Coating

Solvent Based Epoxy Low Temperature Coating

Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Industrial

Heavy-duty Equipment

Architectural

Furniture

Others

Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPG Industries

DowDuPont

Akzo Nobel

Valspar

Axalta Coating Systems

Vitracoat America

Forrest Technical Coatings

Specialty Polymer Coatings

Platinum Phase SND BHD

Bowers Industrial

Tulip Paints

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Compani

