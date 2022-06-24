Thermochromic Pigment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermochromic Pigment in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermochromic Pigment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermochromic Pigment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Thermochromic Pigment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermochromic Pigment market was valued at 1796.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2175.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reversible Thermochromic Pigment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermochromic Pigment include RPM International, DowDuPont, OliKrom, CTI and Flint Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermochromic Pigment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermochromic Pigment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermochromic Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Reversible Thermochromic Pigment
Irreversible Thermochromic Pigment
Global Thermochromic Pigment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermochromic Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Paint & Coating
Ink printing
Plastic
Cosmetics
Global Thermochromic Pigment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermochromic Pigment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermochromic Pigment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermochromic Pigment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermochromic Pigment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Thermochromic Pigment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
RPM International
DowDuPont
OliKrom
CTI
Flint Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermochromic Pigment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermochromic Pigment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermochromic Pigment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermochromic Pigment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermochromic Pigment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermochromic Pigment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermochromic Pigment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermochromic Pigment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermochromic Pigment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermochromic Pigment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermochromic Pigment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermochromic Pigment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermochromic Pigment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermochromic Pigment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermochromic Pigment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermochromic Pigment Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/