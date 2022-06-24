Thermochromic Pigment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermochromic Pigment in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermochromic Pigment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermochromic Pigment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Thermochromic Pigment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermochromic Pigment market was valued at 1796.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2175.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reversible Thermochromic Pigment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermochromic Pigment include RPM International, DowDuPont, OliKrom, CTI and Flint Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermochromic Pigment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermochromic Pigment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermochromic Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Reversible Thermochromic Pigment

Irreversible Thermochromic Pigment

Global Thermochromic Pigment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermochromic Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paint & Coating

Ink printing

Plastic

Cosmetics

Global Thermochromic Pigment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermochromic Pigment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermochromic Pigment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermochromic Pigment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermochromic Pigment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Thermochromic Pigment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

RPM International

DowDuPont

OliKrom

CTI

Flint Group

