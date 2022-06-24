Inert Gases Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Inert Gases in global, including the following market information:
Global Inert Gases Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Inert Gases Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Inert Gases companies in 2021 (%)
The global Inert Gases market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Argon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Inert Gases include Air Liquide, The Linde Group, Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals, Airgas, Messer Group, Proton Gases, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases and Air Water, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Inert Gases manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Inert Gases Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Inert Gases Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Argon
Helium
Krypton
Neon
Xenon
Others
Global Inert Gases Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Inert Gases Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Manufacturing & Construction
Electronics
Healthcare
Automotive
Global Inert Gases Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Inert Gases Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Inert Gases revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Inert Gases revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Inert Gases sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Inert Gases sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Air Liquide
The Linde Group
Praxair
Air Products and Chemicals
Airgas
Messer Group
Proton Gases
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
Air Water
Universal Industrial Gases
Proton Gases
Noble Gas Solutions
Noble Energy
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
Iceblick
Matheson Tri-Gas
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Inert Gases Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Inert Gases Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Inert Gases Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Inert Gases Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Inert Gases Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Inert Gases Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Inert Gases Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Inert Gases Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Inert Gases Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Inert Gases Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Inert Gases Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inert Gases Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Inert Gases Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inert Gases Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inert Gases Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inert Gases Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Inert Gases Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Argon
4.1.3 Helium
4.1.4 Krypton
4.1.5 Neon
4
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/