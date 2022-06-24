Inert Gases Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Inert Gases in global, including the following market information:

Global Inert Gases Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Inert Gases Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Inert Gases companies in 2021 (%)

The global Inert Gases market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Argon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Inert Gases include Air Liquide, The Linde Group, Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals, Airgas, Messer Group, Proton Gases, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases and Air Water, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Inert Gases manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Inert Gases Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inert Gases Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Argon

Helium

Krypton

Neon

Xenon

Others

Global Inert Gases Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inert Gases Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing & Construction

Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Global Inert Gases Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inert Gases Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Inert Gases revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Inert Gases revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Inert Gases sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Inert Gases sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Air Liquide

The Linde Group

Praxair

Air Products and Chemicals

Airgas

Messer Group

Proton Gases

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

Air Water

Universal Industrial Gases

Proton Gases

Noble Gas Solutions

Noble Energy

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

Iceblick

Matheson Tri-Gas

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Inert Gases Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Inert Gases Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Inert Gases Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Inert Gases Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Inert Gases Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Inert Gases Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Inert Gases Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Inert Gases Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Inert Gases Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Inert Gases Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Inert Gases Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inert Gases Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Inert Gases Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inert Gases Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inert Gases Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inert Gases Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Inert Gases Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Argon

4.1.3 Helium

4.1.4 Krypton

4.1.5 Neon

