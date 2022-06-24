Construction Textile Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Construction Textile in global, including the following market information:

Global Construction Textile Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Construction Textile Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Construction Textile companies in 2021 (%)

The global Construction Textile market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Construction Textile include Royal Tencate NV, GSE Environmental, Low & Bonar PLC and Fibertex Nonwoven A/S, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Construction Textile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Construction Textile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Construction Textile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

Global Construction Textile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Construction Textile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Architectural Membranes

Scaffolding Nets

Hoardings and Signages

Awnings and Canopies

Roads and Dams

Others

Global Construction Textile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Construction Textile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Construction Textile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Construction Textile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Construction Textile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Construction Textile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Royal Tencate NV

GSE Environmental

Low & Bonar PLC

Fibertex Nonwoven A/S

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Construction Textile Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Construction Textile Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Construction Textile Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Construction Textile Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Construction Textile Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Construction Textile Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Construction Textile Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Construction Textile Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Construction Textile Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Construction Textile Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Construction Textile Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Construction Textile Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Construction Textile Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Textile Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Construction Textile Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Textile Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

