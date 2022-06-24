Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas in global, including the following market information:
Global Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K m³)
Global top five Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
NF3 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas include Mitsui Chemicals, American Gas Group, Central Glass, Formosa Plastics, Kanto Denka Kogyo, Ulsan Chemical, Foosung, Hyosung and Linde Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m³)
Global Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
NF3
F2
Global Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m³)
Global Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Semiconductor Chips
Flat Panel Display
Solar Cells
Uranium Enrichment
Sulfur Hexafluoride
Electronic Cleaning
Others
Global Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m³)
Global Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K m³)
Key companies Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mitsui Chemicals
American Gas Group
Central Glass
Formosa Plastics
Kanto Denka Kogyo
Ulsan Chemical
Foosung
Hyosung
Linde Group
Navin Fluorine
OCI Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitrogen Trifluoride & Fluorine Gas Players in Global Market
