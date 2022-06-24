2 – Ethyl Anthraquinone Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2 – Ethyl Anthraquinone in global, including the following market information:

Global 2 – Ethyl Anthraquinone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2 – Ethyl Anthraquinone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five 2 – Ethyl Anthraquinone companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2 – Ethyl Anthraquinone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Granules Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2 – Ethyl Anthraquinone include DuPont, Nanjing Chemlin Chemical, Chembridge and Merck, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2 – Ethyl Anthraquinone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2 – Ethyl Anthraquinone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2 – Ethyl Anthraquinone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Granules

Crystals

Global 2 – Ethyl Anthraquinone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2 – Ethyl Anthraquinone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paper

Textile

Detergent Bleaches

Water Purification

Others

Global 2 – Ethyl Anthraquinone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2 – Ethyl Anthraquinone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2 – Ethyl Anthraquinone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2 – Ethyl Anthraquinone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2 – Ethyl Anthraquinone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 2 – Ethyl Anthraquinone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Nanjing Chemlin Chemical

Chembridge

Merck

