Gadolinium Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gadolinium in global, including the following market information:
Global Gadolinium Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gadolinium Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Gadolinium companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gadolinium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gadolinium Acetate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gadolinium include Goodfellow Corporation, GFS Chemicals, All-Chemie, Pascal Technologies, Fredericksburg, VA Alfa Chemical Corpation, Molycorp, Super Conductor Materials and Inorganic Ventures and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gadolinium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gadolinium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gadolinium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Gadolinium Acetate
Gadolinium Acetylacetonate
Gadolinium Oxide
Gadolinium Nitrate
Gadolinium Chloride
Others
Global Gadolinium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gadolinium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics
Medical Equipment
Imaging Agents
Nuclear Reactors
Others
Global Gadolinium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gadolinium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gadolinium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gadolinium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gadolinium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Gadolinium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Goodfellow Corporation
GFS Chemicals
All-Chemie
Pascal Technologies
Fredericksburg
VA Alfa Chemical Corpation
Molycorp
Super Conductor Materials
Inorganic Ventures
Molycorp Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gadolinium Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gadolinium Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gadolinium Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gadolinium Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gadolinium Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gadolinium Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gadolinium Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gadolinium Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gadolinium Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gadolinium Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gadolinium Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gadolinium Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gadolinium Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gadolinium Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gadolinium Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gadolinium Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Gadolinium Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Gadolinium Acetate
4.1.3 Gadolinium Acetylacetonate
4.1.4 Gadolinium Oxide
