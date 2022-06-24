Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives in global, including the following market information:

Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Calcium Propionate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives include BASF, Eastman Chemical, Perstorp Holding, Dow Chemical, A.M. Food Chemicals, Addcon Group, Biomin Holding, Daicel and Impextraco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Calcium Propionate

Sodium Propionate

Potassium Propionate

Others

Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Animal Feed and Grain Preservatives

Food Preservatives

Cellulose Acetate Propionate (CAP)

Herbicides

Others

Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Eastman Chemical

Perstorp Holding

Dow Chemical

A.M. Food Chemicals

Addcon Group

Biomin Holding

Daicel

Impextraco

KEMIN Industries

Krishna Chemicals

MACCO Organiques

Niacet

Prathista Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

