Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives in global, including the following market information:
Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Calcium Propionate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives include BASF, Eastman Chemical, Perstorp Holding, Dow Chemical, A.M. Food Chemicals, Addcon Group, Biomin Holding, Daicel and Impextraco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Calcium Propionate
Sodium Propionate
Potassium Propionate
Others
Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Animal Feed and Grain Preservatives
Food Preservatives
Cellulose Acetate Propionate (CAP)
Herbicides
Others
Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Eastman Chemical
Perstorp Holding
Dow Chemical
A.M. Food Chemicals
Addcon Group
Biomin Holding
Daicel
Impextraco
KEMIN Industries
Krishna Chemicals
MACCO Organiques
Niacet
Prathista Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/