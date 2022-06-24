Marine Container Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Container Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Marine Container Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Marine Container Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K L)

Global top five Marine Container Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Marine Container Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent-based Container Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Marine Container Coatings include Hempel, Kansai, CMP, KCC, Valspar, Dowill, Ultrimax Coatings and MEGA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Marine Container Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Marine Container Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Marine Container Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solvent-based Container Coatings

Water-borne Container Coatings

Global Marine Container Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Marine Container Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Newbuilding

Repair

Global Marine Container Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Marine Container Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Marine Container Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Marine Container Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Marine Container Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K L)

Key companies Marine Container Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hempel

Kansai

CMP

KCC

Valspar

Dowill

Ultrimax Coatings

MEGA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Marine Container Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Marine Container Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Marine Container Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Marine Container Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Marine Container Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Marine Container Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Marine Container Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Marine Container Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Marine Container Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Marine Container Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Marine Container Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Container Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Marine Container Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Container Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Container Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Container Coating

