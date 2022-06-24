Beverage Container Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Beverage Container Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Beverage Container Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Beverage Container Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K L)

Global top five Beverage Container Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Beverage Container Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent-based Container Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Beverage Container Coatings include Valspar, Nordson, Akzo Nobel, KANGNAM JEVISCO, PPG, DMS and Performance Paints, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Beverage Container Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Beverage Container Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Beverage Container Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solvent-based Container Coatings

Water-borne Container Coatings

Global Beverage Container Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Beverage Container Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Steel Container

Aluminium Container

Others

Global Beverage Container Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Beverage Container Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Beverage Container Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Beverage Container Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Beverage Container Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K L)

Key companies Beverage Container Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Valspar

Nordson

Akzo Nobel

KANGNAM JEVISCO

PPG

DMS

Performance Paints

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Beverage Container Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Beverage Container Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Beverage Container Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Beverage Container Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Beverage Container Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Beverage Container Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Beverage Container Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Beverage Container Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Beverage Container Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Beverage Container Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Beverage Container Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Beverage Container Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Beverage Container Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beverage Container Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Beverage Container Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

