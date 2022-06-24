Shop Primer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shop Primer in global, including the following market information:

Global Shop Primer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Shop Primer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Shop Primer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shop Primer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Inorganic Zinc Shop Primer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shop Primer include AkzoNobel, Jotun, Hempel, Nippon Paint, PPG Industries, Kansai, Chugoku Marine Paints, Sherwin-Williams and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shop Primer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shop Primer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shop Primer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Inorganic Zinc Shop Primer

Epoxy Zinc-Rich Shop Primer

Other

Global Shop Primer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shop Primer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Steel Plate Pretreatment

Marine

Machinery

Construction

Other

Global Shop Primer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shop Primer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shop Primer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shop Primer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shop Primer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Shop Primer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

Jotun

Hempel

Nippon Paint

PPG Industries

Kansai

Chugoku Marine Paints

Sherwin-Williams

BASF

Yejian New Material

Taicang Lanyan Deck Covering & Coating

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shop Primer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Shop Primer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Shop Primer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Shop Primer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Shop Primer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Shop Primer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shop Primer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Shop Primer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Shop Primer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Shop Primer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Shop Primer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shop Primer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Shop Primer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shop Primer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shop Primer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shop Primer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Shop Primer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Inorganic Zinc Shop Primer

4.1.3 Epoxy Zinc-Rich Shop Primer

