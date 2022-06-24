Adsorbent Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adsorbent in global, including the following market information:

Global Adsorbent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Adsorbent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Adsorbent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Adsorbent market was valued at 3399.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4309.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Activated Alumina Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Adsorbent include BASF, Honeywell International, CLARIANT, ZEOCHEM, ARKEMA, AXENS, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn, Cabot and Adsorbents and Desiccants Corporation of America and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Adsorbent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Adsorbent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Adsorbent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Activated Alumina

Activated Charcoal

Activated Clay

Alumina Silica Gel

Metal Oxides

Polymer Adsorbents

Zeolites

Others

Global Adsorbent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Adsorbent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas Refining

Chemicals/Petrochemicals

Air Separation

Nuclear Waste Remediation

Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Removal

Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning (RAC) Systems

Water Treatment

Others

Global Adsorbent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Adsorbent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Adsorbent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Adsorbent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Adsorbent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Adsorbent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Honeywell International

CLARIANT

ZEOCHEM

ARKEMA

AXENS

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn

Cabot

Adsorbents and Desiccants Corporation of America

ZEOLYST International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Adsorbent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Adsorbent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Adsorbent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Adsorbent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Adsorbent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Adsorbent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Adsorbent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Adsorbent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Adsorbent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Adsorbent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Adsorbent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adsorbent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Adsorbent Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adsorbent Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adsorbent Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adsorbent Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Adsorbent Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Activated Alumina

4.1.3 Activated Charcoal

4.1.4 Activated Clay

4.1.5 Alumina Silica Gel

