Adsorbent Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Adsorbent in global, including the following market information:
Global Adsorbent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Adsorbent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Adsorbent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Adsorbent market was valued at 3399.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4309.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Activated Alumina Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Adsorbent include BASF, Honeywell International, CLARIANT, ZEOCHEM, ARKEMA, AXENS, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn, Cabot and Adsorbents and Desiccants Corporation of America and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Adsorbent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Adsorbent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Adsorbent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Activated Alumina
Activated Charcoal
Activated Clay
Alumina Silica Gel
Metal Oxides
Polymer Adsorbents
Zeolites
Others
Global Adsorbent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Adsorbent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas Refining
Chemicals/Petrochemicals
Air Separation
Nuclear Waste Remediation
Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Removal
Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning (RAC) Systems
Water Treatment
Others
Global Adsorbent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Adsorbent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Adsorbent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Adsorbent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Adsorbent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Adsorbent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Honeywell International
CLARIANT
ZEOCHEM
ARKEMA
AXENS
W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn
Cabot
Adsorbents and Desiccants Corporation of America
ZEOLYST International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adsorbent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Adsorbent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Adsorbent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Adsorbent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Adsorbent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Adsorbent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adsorbent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Adsorbent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Adsorbent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Adsorbent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Adsorbent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adsorbent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Adsorbent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adsorbent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adsorbent Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adsorbent Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Adsorbent Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Activated Alumina
4.1.3 Activated Charcoal
4.1.4 Activated Clay
4.1.5 Alumina Silica Gel
