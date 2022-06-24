Water Based Enamel Paint Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Based Enamel Paint in global, including the following market information:

Global Water Based Enamel Paint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Water Based Enamel Paint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Water Based Enamel Paint companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water Based Enamel Paint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Sheen Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water Based Enamel Paint include AkzoNobel, Nippon Paint, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, Asian Paints, Taubmans and NOROO Paints & Coatings. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water Based Enamel Paint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water Based Enamel Paint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water Based Enamel Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Sheen

Mid Sheen

High Sheen

Global Water Based Enamel Paint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water Based Enamel Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Furniture

Automotive and Ancillaries

Others

Global Water Based Enamel Paint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water Based Enamel Paint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water Based Enamel Paint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water Based Enamel Paint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Water Based Enamel Paint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Water Based Enamel Paint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

Nippon Paint

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

Asian Paints

Taubmans

NOROO Paints & Coatings

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Water Based Enamel Paint Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Water Based Enamel Paint Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Water Based Enamel Paint Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Water Based Enamel Paint Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Water Based Enamel Paint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Water Based Enamel Paint Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Water Based Enamel Paint Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Water Based Enamel Paint Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Water Based Enamel Paint Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Water Based Enamel Paint Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Water Based Enamel Paint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Based Enamel Paint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Based Enamel Paint Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Based Enamel Paint Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Based Enamel Paint Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Based Enamel Paint Companies

4 S

