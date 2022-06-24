Water Based Enamel Paint Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Based Enamel Paint in global, including the following market information:
Global Water Based Enamel Paint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Water Based Enamel Paint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Water Based Enamel Paint companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water Based Enamel Paint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Sheen Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water Based Enamel Paint include AkzoNobel, Nippon Paint, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, Asian Paints, Taubmans and NOROO Paints & Coatings. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water Based Enamel Paint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water Based Enamel Paint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water Based Enamel Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low Sheen
Mid Sheen
High Sheen
Global Water Based Enamel Paint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water Based Enamel Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Furniture
Automotive and Ancillaries
Others
Global Water Based Enamel Paint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water Based Enamel Paint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Water Based Enamel Paint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Water Based Enamel Paint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Water Based Enamel Paint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Water Based Enamel Paint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel
Nippon Paint
The Dow Chemical Company
BASF
PPG Industries
Sherwin-Williams
Asian Paints
Taubmans
NOROO Paints & Coatings
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water Based Enamel Paint Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water Based Enamel Paint Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water Based Enamel Paint Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water Based Enamel Paint Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water Based Enamel Paint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Water Based Enamel Paint Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water Based Enamel Paint Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water Based Enamel Paint Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water Based Enamel Paint Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Water Based Enamel Paint Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Water Based Enamel Paint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Based Enamel Paint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Based Enamel Paint Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Based Enamel Paint Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Based Enamel Paint Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Based Enamel Paint Companies
4 S
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/