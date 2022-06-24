Waterborne Automobile Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Waterborne Automobile Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Waterborne Automobile Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Waterborne Automobile Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K L)

Global top five Waterborne Automobile Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Waterborne Automobile Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Waterborne Automobile Coatings include BASF, Akzo Nobel, Sherwin-Williams, Kansai Paint, Arkema, KCC, PPG Industries, Nippon Paint and Axalta Coating Systems and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Waterborne Automobile Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Waterborne Automobile Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Waterborne Automobile Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic Resins

Polyurethane Resins

Epoxy Resins

Other

Global Waterborne Automobile Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Waterborne Automobile Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Waterborne Automobile Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Waterborne Automobile Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Waterborne Automobile Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Waterborne Automobile Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Waterborne Automobile Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K L)

Key companies Waterborne Automobile Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Akzo Nobel

Sherwin-Williams

Kansai Paint

Arkema

KCC

PPG Industries

Nippon Paint

Axalta Coating Systems

Donglai Coating

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Waterborne Automobile Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Waterborne Automobile Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Waterborne Automobile Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Waterborne Automobile Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Waterborne Automobile Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Waterborne Automobile Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Waterborne Automobile Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Waterborne Automobile Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Waterborne Automobile Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Waterborne Automobile Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Waterborne Automobile Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Waterborne Automobile Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Waterborne Automobile Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterborne Automobile Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Waterborne Automobile Coatings Compani

