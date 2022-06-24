Aluminium Chloride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Chloride in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminium Chloride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminium Chloride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Aluminium Chloride companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminium Chloride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Chloride include Gulbrandsen, GFS Chemicals, ICL, Aditya Birla Group, BASF, Canton, Bopu, Rising Group and Dongying Kunbao Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminium Chloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminium Chloride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminium Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Global Aluminium Chloride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminium Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Waste Water Treatment
Pharmaceuticals
Metal Production
Chemicals
Global Aluminium Chloride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminium Chloride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminium Chloride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminium Chloride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminium Chloride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Aluminium Chloride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gulbrandsen
GFS Chemicals
ICL
Aditya Birla Group
BASF
Canton
Bopu
Rising Group
Dongying Kunbao Chemical
Zhejiang Juhua
Yuanxiang Chemicals
Ruiheng Chemical
Zibo Nano
Gongyi City Water Supply Materials
Menjie Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminium Chloride Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminium Chloride Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminium Chloride Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminium Chloride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminium Chloride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminium Chloride Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminium Chloride Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminium Chloride Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminium Chloride Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminium Chloride Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminium Chloride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Chloride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Chloride Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Chloride Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium Chloride Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Chloride Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Aluminium Chloride Market Siz
