Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) in global, including the following market information:
Global Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Transit Mixed Concrete Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) include Cemex, LafargeHolcim, HeidelbergCement, Buzzi Unicem, US Concrete, Votorantim, Siam Cement Group, CRH and Cimpor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Transit Mixed Concrete
Shrink Mixed Concrete
Central Mixed Concrete
Global Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Use
Commercial Use
Infrastructure Use
Industrial Use
Global Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cemex
LafargeHolcim
HeidelbergCement
Buzzi Unicem
US Concrete
Votorantim
Siam Cement Group
CRH
Cimpor
China Resources Cement
Sika
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ready Mix
