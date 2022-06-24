Foam Concrete Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Foam Concrete in global, including the following market information:

Global Foam Concrete Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Foam Concrete Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Foam Concrete companies in 2021 (%)

The global Foam Concrete market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Protein Based Foam Generator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Foam Concrete include LafargeHolicim, CEMEX, CNBM, EUROCEMENT, VOTORANTIM Group, Luca Industries International, Boral Concrete, Grupo ACS and Vinci, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Foam Concrete manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Foam Concrete Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Foam Concrete Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Protein Based Foam Generator

Surfactant Based Foam Generator

Enzyme Based Foam Generator

Global Foam Concrete Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Foam Concrete Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Engineering

Industry

Garden

Others

Global Foam Concrete Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Foam Concrete Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Foam Concrete revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Foam Concrete revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Foam Concrete sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Foam Concrete sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LafargeHolicim

CEMEX

CNBM

EUROCEMENT

VOTORANTIM Group

Luca Industries International

Boral Concrete

Grupo ACS

Vinci

Hochtief

Bouygues

Bechtel Corporation

Leighton Holdings

Shanghai Construction Group

STRABAG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Foam Concrete Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Foam Concrete Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Foam Concrete Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Foam Concrete Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Foam Concrete Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Foam Concrete Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Foam Concrete Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Foam Concrete Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Foam Concrete Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Foam Concrete Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Foam Concrete Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Foam Concrete Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Foam Concrete Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foam Concrete Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Foam Concrete Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foam Concrete Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Foam Concrete Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Protein Based Foam Generator

4.1.3 Sur

