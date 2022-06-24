Foam Concrete Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Foam Concrete in global, including the following market information:
Global Foam Concrete Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Foam Concrete Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Foam Concrete companies in 2021 (%)
The global Foam Concrete market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Protein Based Foam Generator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Foam Concrete include LafargeHolicim, CEMEX, CNBM, EUROCEMENT, VOTORANTIM Group, Luca Industries International, Boral Concrete, Grupo ACS and Vinci, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Foam Concrete manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Foam Concrete Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Foam Concrete Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Protein Based Foam Generator
Surfactant Based Foam Generator
Enzyme Based Foam Generator
Global Foam Concrete Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Foam Concrete Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Engineering
Industry
Garden
Others
Global Foam Concrete Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Foam Concrete Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Foam Concrete revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Foam Concrete revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Foam Concrete sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Foam Concrete sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LafargeHolicim
CEMEX
CNBM
EUROCEMENT
VOTORANTIM Group
Luca Industries International
Boral Concrete
Grupo ACS
Vinci
Hochtief
Bouygues
Bechtel Corporation
Leighton Holdings
Shanghai Construction Group
STRABAG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Foam Concrete Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Foam Concrete Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Foam Concrete Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Foam Concrete Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Foam Concrete Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Foam Concrete Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Foam Concrete Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Foam Concrete Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Foam Concrete Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Foam Concrete Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Foam Concrete Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Foam Concrete Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Foam Concrete Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foam Concrete Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Foam Concrete Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foam Concrete Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Foam Concrete Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Protein Based Foam Generator
4.1.3 Sur
