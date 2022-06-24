Polymeric Concrete Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymeric Concrete in global, including the following market information:

Global Polymeric Concrete Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polymeric Concrete Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polymeric Concrete companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polymeric Concrete market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aggregate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polymeric Concrete include Forte Composites, ACO Group of Companies, Bechtel Corporation, BASF, Kwik Bond Polymers, ULMA Architectural Solutions, Bouygues, Wacker Chemie and Interplastic Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polymeric Concrete manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polymeric Concrete Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymeric Concrete Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aggregate

Synthetic Resin

Other Additives

Global Polymeric Concrete Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymeric Concrete Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Architectural

Infrastructure

Marine

Nuclear Power Plants

Sewage Works and Desalination Plants

Global Polymeric Concrete Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymeric Concrete Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polymeric Concrete revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polymeric Concrete revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polymeric Concrete sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polymeric Concrete sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Forte Composites

ACO Group of Companies

Bechtel Corporation

BASF

Kwik Bond Polymers

ULMA Architectural Solutions

Bouygues

Wacker Chemie

Interplastic Corporation

Italcementi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polymeric Concrete Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polymeric Concrete Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polymeric Concrete Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polymeric Concrete Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polymeric Concrete Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polymeric Concrete Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polymeric Concrete Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polymeric Concrete Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polymeric Concrete Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polymeric Concrete Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polymeric Concrete Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polymeric Concrete Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polymeric Concrete Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymeric Concrete Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polymeric Concrete Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymeric Concrete Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polymeric Concrete Market Siz

