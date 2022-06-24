Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexible Waterproof Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Flexible Waterproof Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flexible Waterproof Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cement-Based Flexible Waterproof Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flexible Waterproof Coatings include AkzoNobel, ALLIOS, ARDEX ENDURA, Armstrong Chemicals, BUILDING COMFORTS, EAB Associates, Equus Industries, Fosroc and Kema, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flexible Waterproof Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cement-Based Flexible Waterproof Coatings
Acrylic-Based Flexible Waterproof Coatings
Others
Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Roofs
Pools
Water Tanks
Reservoirs
Water Retaining Structures
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Others
Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flexible Waterproof Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flexible Waterproof Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flexible Waterproof Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Flexible Waterproof Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel
ALLIOS
ARDEX ENDURA
Armstrong Chemicals
BUILDING COMFORTS
EAB Associates
Equus Industries
Fosroc
Kema
PennKote
PYE Products
RIW
Sherwin-Williams
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flexible Waterproof Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flexible Waterproof Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flexible Waterproof Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flexible Waterproof Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexible Waterproof Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flexible Waterproof Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
