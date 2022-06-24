Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) in global, including the following market information:

Global Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Course Ground Calcium Carbonate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) include Pete Lien?Sons, Gulshan Polyols Limited, GLC Minerals, Mississippi Lime Company, Longcliffe Quarries, Huber Engineered Materials (HEM), 20 Microns, Provale Group and Newage, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Course Ground Calcium Carbonate

Fine Ground Calcium Carbonate

Ultra-fine Ground Calcium Carbonate

Global Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adhesives & Sealants

Animal & Pet Feeds

Construction

Glass & Ceramics

Paint

Paper

Plastic

Global Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pete Lien?Sons

Gulshan Polyols Limited

GLC Minerals

Mississippi Lime Company

Longcliffe Quarries

Huber Engineered Materials (HEM)

20 Microns

Provale Group

Newage

HAYASHI-KASEI

Esen Mikronize

