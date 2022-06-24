Thermochromic Pigments Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermochromic Pigments in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermochromic Pigments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermochromic Pigments Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Thermochromic Pigments companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermochromic Pigments market was valued at 1796.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2175.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reversible Thermochromic Pigment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermochromic Pigments include RPM International, DuPont, OliKrom, CTI and Flint Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermochromic Pigments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermochromic Pigments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermochromic Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Reversible Thermochromic Pigment
Irreversible Thermochromic Pigment
Global Thermochromic Pigments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermochromic Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Paint & Coating
Ink printing
Plastic
Cosmetics
Global Thermochromic Pigments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermochromic Pigments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermochromic Pigments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermochromic Pigments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermochromic Pigments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Thermochromic Pigments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
RPM International
DuPont
OliKrom
CTI
Flint Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermochromic Pigments Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermochromic Pigments Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermochromic Pigments Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermochromic Pigments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermochromic Pigments Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermochromic Pigments Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermochromic Pigments Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermochromic Pigments Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermochromic Pigments Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermochromic Pigments Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermochromic Pigments Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermochromic Pigments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermochromic Pigments Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermochromic Pigments Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermochromic Pigments Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermochromic Pigments Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
