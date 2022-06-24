Water Treatment Chemicals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Treatment Chemicals in global, including the following market information:

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Water Treatment Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water Treatment Chemicals market was valued at 39680 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 49650 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Biocides & Disinfectants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water Treatment Chemicals include The Dow Chemical Company, Ecolab, BASF, Arkema, Kemira, DuPont, GE Water & Process Technologies, SNF Group and Ashland Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water Treatment Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Biocides & Disinfectants

Coagulants & Flocculants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Foam Control

pH Stabilizers

Scale Inhibitors

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Processing

Food & Beverages

Power Generation

Paper & Pulp

Municipal

Metal & Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water Treatment Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water Treatment Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Water Treatment Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Water Treatment Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Dow Chemical Company

Ecolab

BASF

Arkema

Kemira

DuPont

GE Water & Process Technologies

SNF Group

Ashland Corporation

Chemifloc

Kurita

AkzoNobel

Baw Water Additives

Lonza Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Water Treatment Chemicals Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Water Treatment Chemicals Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Water Treatment Chemicals Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Water Treatment Chemicals Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Water Treatment Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Water Treatment Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Treatment Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Treatment Chemicals Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Treatment Chemicals Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Treatment Chemicals Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Treatment Chemical

