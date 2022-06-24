Extinguishing Agents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Extinguishing Agents in global, including the following market information:
Global Extinguishing Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Extinguishing Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Extinguishing Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Extinguishing Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Halotron Extinguishing Agents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Extinguishing Agents include Fitech, American Pacific, 3M, Amerex Corporation, Safequip, Ansul, Extover Fire Extinguisher, Fabrik chemischer Präparate von Dr. Richard Sthamer GmbH&Co. KG and Yamato Protec. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Extinguishing Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Extinguishing Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Extinguishing Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Halotron Extinguishing Agents
Foam Extinguishing Agents
Carbon Dioxide Extinguishing Agents
Dry Chemical Extinguishing Agents
Wet Chemical Extinguishing Agents
Others
Global Extinguishing Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Extinguishing Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Industrial
Maritime
Military
Global Extinguishing Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Extinguishing Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Extinguishing Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Extinguishing Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Extinguishing Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Extinguishing Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fitech
American Pacific
3M
Amerex Corporation
Safequip
Ansul
Extover Fire Extinguisher
Fabrik chemischer Präparate von Dr. Richard Sthamer GmbH&Co. KG
Yamato Protec
