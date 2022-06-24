Joint Compound Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Joint Compound in global, including the following market information:
Global Joint Compound Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Joint Compound Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Joint Compound companies in 2021 (%)
The global Joint Compound market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Joint Compound Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Joint Compound include Dap, USG, Proform, Plus 3, Sheetrock, Crack Patch, Westpac, Rapid Set and Kuiken Brothers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Joint Compound manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Joint Compound Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Joint Compound Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Joint Compound
Multi Joint Compound
Global Joint Compound Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Joint Compound Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Industrial
Commercial
Global Joint Compound Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Joint Compound Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Joint Compound revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Joint Compound revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Joint Compound sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Joint Compound sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dap
USG
Proform
Plus 3
Sheetrock
Crack Patch
Westpac
Rapid Set
Kuiken Brothers
Proroc
Freeman
Murco
Hyde
DRICore
Hamiltion
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Joint Compound Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Joint Compound Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Joint Compound Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Joint Compound Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Joint Compound Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Joint Compound Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Joint Compound Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Joint Compound Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Joint Compound Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Joint Compound Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Joint Compound Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Joint Compound Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Joint Compound Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Joint Compound Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Joint Compound Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Joint Compound Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Joint Compound Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Single Joint Compound
