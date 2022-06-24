Biobased Propylene Glycol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biobased Propylene Glycol in global, including the following market information:
Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Biobased Propylene Glycol companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biobased Propylene Glycol market was valued at 529.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 705.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Produced from Refined Glycerin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biobased Propylene Glycol include ADM, Ashland, BASF, Cargill, Oleon, Houghton Chemical and Orison, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biobased Propylene Glycol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Produced from Refined Glycerin
Produced from Sorbitol/Dextrose
Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Unsaturated Polyester Resins
Antifreeze Products
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Food
Detergents
Others
Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biobased Propylene Glycol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biobased Propylene Glycol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biobased Propylene Glycol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Biobased Propylene Glycol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ADM
Ashland
BASF
Cargill
Oleon
Houghton Chemical
Orison
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biobased Propylene Glycol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biobased Propylene Glycol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biobased Propylene Glycol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biobased Propylene Glycol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biobased Propylene Glycol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biobased Propylene Glyco
