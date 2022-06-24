Hydrophobic Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrophobic Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Hydrophobic Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydrophobic Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polysiloxanes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydrophobic Coatings include BASF, DuPont, DryWired, 3M, PPG Industries, Evonik, BP, Clariant and Corning, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydrophobic Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polysiloxanes

Fluoro Alkylsilanes

Fluoropolymers

Others

Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building & Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Photovoltaics

Electronic

Others

Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydrophobic Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydrophobic Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydrophobic Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Hydrophobic Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

DuPont

DryWired

3M

PPG Industries

Evonik

BP

Clariant

Corning

Dow Chemicals

Nippon

NeverWet

Lotus Leaf Coatings

Veeco/CNT

Hydrobead

Aculon

UPT

Surfactis Technologies

Buhler

Nanogate

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydrophobic Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydrophobic Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hydrophobic Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrophobic Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydrophobic Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrophobic Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydrophobic Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrophobic Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

