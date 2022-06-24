Hydrophobic Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrophobic Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Hydrophobic Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hydrophobic Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polysiloxanes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydrophobic Coatings include BASF, DuPont, DryWired, 3M, PPG Industries, Evonik, BP, Clariant and Corning, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hydrophobic Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polysiloxanes
Fluoro Alkylsilanes
Fluoropolymers
Others
Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building & Construction
Automotive
Aerospace
Marine
Photovoltaics
Electronic
Others
Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hydrophobic Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hydrophobic Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hydrophobic Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Hydrophobic Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
DuPont
DryWired
3M
PPG Industries
Evonik
BP
Clariant
Corning
Dow Chemicals
Nippon
NeverWet
Lotus Leaf Coatings
Veeco/CNT
Hydrobead
Aculon
UPT
Surfactis Technologies
Buhler
Nanogate
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydrophobic Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydrophobic Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydrophobic Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydrophobic Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrophobic Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydrophobic Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrophobic Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydrophobic Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrophobic Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
