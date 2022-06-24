Sodium Thiosulfate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Thiosulfate in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium Thiosulfate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium Thiosulfate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Sodium Thiosulfate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium Thiosulfate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Thiosulfate include Solvay, NISSEI CORPORATION, Sankyo Kasei, NAGAO, Calabrian Corporation, Esseco, NISSUI PHARMACEUTICAL, Changsha Weichuang Chemical and Liyang Qingfeng Fine Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Thiosulfate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Thiosulfate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Thiosulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Agriculture Grade

Food Grade

Medicine Grade

Global Sodium Thiosulfate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Thiosulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical uses

Iodometry

Gold extraction

Neutralizing chlorinated water

Other

Global Sodium Thiosulfate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Thiosulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Thiosulfate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Thiosulfate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Thiosulfate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sodium Thiosulfate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Solvay

NISSEI CORPORATION

Sankyo Kasei

NAGAO

Calabrian Corporation

Esseco

NISSUI PHARMACEUTICAL

Changsha Weichuang Chemical

Liyang Qingfeng Fine Chemical

Nafine

Shanxi Xinchengshun Chemical

