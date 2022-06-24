Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) in global, including the following market information:
Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) market was valued at 1677.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1852.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PM (Propylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) include Dow Chemical, Eastman, Lyondellbasell, Shell, BASF, Daicel, Hualun Chemical, Dynamic International and Jiangsu Yida, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PM (Propylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether)
DPM (Dipropylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether)
TPM (Tripropylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether)
Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Production
Solvent
Coalescing Agents
Coatings
Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dow Chemical
Eastman
Lyondellbasell
Shell
BASF
Daicel
Hualun Chemical
Dynamic International
Jiangsu Yida
SKC
Wuxi Baichuan
Jiangsu Ruijia
Yancheng Super
Jiangsu Yinyan
Zhongtian Huanbao
CPP
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
