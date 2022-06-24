Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) in global, including the following market information:

Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) market was valued at 1677.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1852.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PM (Propylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) include Dow Chemical, Eastman, Lyondellbasell, Shell, BASF, Daicel, Hualun Chemical, Dynamic International and Jiangsu Yida, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PM (Propylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether)

DPM (Dipropylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether)

TPM (Tripropylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether)

Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Production

Solvent

Coalescing Agents

Coatings

Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow Chemical

Eastman

Lyondellbasell

Shell

BASF

Daicel

Hualun Chemical

Dynamic International

Jiangsu Yida

SKC

Wuxi Baichuan

Jiangsu Ruijia

Yancheng Super

Jiangsu Yinyan

Zhongtian Huanbao

CPP

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Companies

