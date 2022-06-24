Bonding Adhesive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bonding Adhesive in global, including the following market information:

Global Bonding Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bonding Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Bonding Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bonding Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

UV Curable Acrylate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bonding Adhesive include Henkel, H B Fuller Company, Ashland, Dymax Corporation, 3M Company, Permabond Engineering Adhesives, Dow Chemical Company, Bohle Group and KIWO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bonding Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bonding Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bonding Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

UV Curable Acrylate

Silicone

UV Curable Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

Global Bonding Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bonding Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Furniture

Electronics

Transportation

Medical

Industrial Applications

Others

Global Bonding Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bonding Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bonding Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bonding Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bonding Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Bonding Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

H B Fuller Company

Ashland

Dymax Corporation

3M Company

Permabond Engineering Adhesives

Dow Chemical Company

Bohle Group

KIWO

ThreeBond Holdings

Sika

