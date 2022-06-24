Butyl Glycol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Butyl Glycol in global, including the following market information:

Global Butyl Glycol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Butyl Glycol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Butyl Glycol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Butyl Glycol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

E Series Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Butyl Glycol include Eastman Chemicals, LyondellBasell, BASF, Asia Pacific Petrochemicals, Dow Chemicals, Paras Dyes and Chemicals, Beijing East Guangming Chemical, Dow Corning and Parsidan Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Butyl Glycol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Butyl Glycol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Butyl Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

E Series

P Series

Global Butyl Glycol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Butyl Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Solvent and Coalescing Agent for Water-Based Paints, Coatings and Inks

Cleaning Products

Component in Hydraulic Fluids?Drilling and Cutting Oils

Production of Butyl Glycol Acetate and Plasticizers

Others

Global Butyl Glycol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Butyl Glycol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Butyl Glycol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Butyl Glycol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Butyl Glycol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Butyl Glycol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman Chemicals

LyondellBasell

BASF

Asia Pacific Petrochemicals

Dow Chemicals

Paras Dyes and Chemicals

Beijing East Guangming Chemical

Dow Corning

Parsidan Chemicals

Solventis Ltd

LOTTE CHEMICAL

INEOS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Butyl Glycol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Butyl Glycol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Butyl Glycol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Butyl Glycol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Butyl Glycol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Butyl Glycol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Butyl Glycol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Butyl Glycol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Butyl Glycol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Butyl Glycol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Butyl Glycol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Butyl Glycol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Butyl Glycol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Butyl Glycol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Butyl Glycol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Butyl Glycol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Butyl Glycol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 E Series

4.1.3 P Series

4.2 By Type – Global Butyl

