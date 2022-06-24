Anti-Creasing Agents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Creasing Agents in global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-Creasing Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anti-Creasing Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Anti-Creasing Agents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-Creasing Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dye-Bath Lubricant/Anti-Creasing Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-Creasing Agents include Fratelli Ricci, Sarex Chemicals, Rung Internationals Mumbai, Kunal Organics, Neochem Technologies, Star Orechem Interantional, Finotex, Setas Color Centre and Alam Chemicals and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-Creasing Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-Creasing Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-Creasing Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dye-Bath Lubricant/Anti-Creasing Agent

Wet Processing Lubricant/Anti-Creasing Agent

Global Anti-Creasing Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-Creasing Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Use

Public Use

Global Anti-Creasing Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-Creasing Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-Creasing Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-Creasing Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-Creasing Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Anti-Creasing Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fratelli Ricci

Sarex Chemicals

Rung Internationals Mumbai

Kunal Organics

Neochem Technologies

Star Orechem Interantional

Finotex

Setas Color Centre

Alam Chemicals

Golden Technologia

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-Creasing Agents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anti-Creasing Agents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anti-Creasing Agents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anti-Creasing Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anti-Creasing Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anti-Creasing Agents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anti-Creasing Agents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anti-Creasing Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anti-Creasing Agents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anti-Creasing Agents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anti-Creasing Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Creasing Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Creasing Agents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Creasing Agents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Creasing Agents Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Creasing Agents Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

