Heat Resistant Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Resistant Glass in global, including the following market information:
Global Heat Resistant Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Heat Resistant Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Heat Resistant Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Heat Resistant Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tempered Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Heat Resistant Glass include GrayGlass Company, Stoves, Tate-Jones, Swift Glass Company, Newport Industrial Glass, Gillinder Brothers, Jeannette Specialty Glass, Bond Optics and MacPherson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Heat Resistant Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Heat Resistant Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Heat Resistant Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Tempered Glass
Pyrex Glass
Pyroceram Glass
Global Heat Resistant Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Heat Resistant Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Industry
The Oil Industry
Power Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Other
Global Heat Resistant Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Heat Resistant Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Heat Resistant Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Heat Resistant Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Heat Resistant Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Heat Resistant Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GrayGlass Company
Stoves
Tate-Jones
Swift Glass Company
Newport Industrial Glass
Gillinder Brothers
Jeannette Specialty Glass
Bond Optics
MacPherson
S.A. Bendheim
SCHOTT
JSG
CE Glass Industries
Agha Glass
PyroCeram
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heat Resistant Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Heat Resistant Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Heat Resistant Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Heat Resistant Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Heat Resistant Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Heat Resistant Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heat Resistant Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Heat Resistant Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Heat Resistant Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Heat Resistant Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Heat Resistant Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat Resistant Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Heat Resistant Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Resistant Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heat Resistant Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Resistant Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
