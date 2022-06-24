Aluminium Alloy Wire Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Alloy Wire in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Km)
Global top five Aluminium Alloy Wire companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminium Alloy Wire market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1000 Series Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Alloy Wire include Baotou Aluminium, Vedanta, Vimetco, UC RUSAL, Southwire, Hongfan, Lincoln Electric, Kaiser Aluminum and Alro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminium Alloy Wire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Km)
Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
1000 Series
2000 Series
3000 Series
4000 Series
5000 Series
6000 Series
7000 Series
8000 Series
Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Km)
Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Automotive
Other
Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Km)
Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminium Alloy Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminium Alloy Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminium Alloy Wire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Km)
Key companies Aluminium Alloy Wire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Baotou Aluminium
Vedanta
Vimetco
UC RUSAL
Southwire
Hongfan
Lincoln Electric
Kaiser Aluminum
Alro
Hydro
ACL Cables
Liljedahl Winding Wire
Southern Cable
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminium Alloy Wire Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminium Alloy Wire Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Alloy Wire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Alloy Wire Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Alloy Wire Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium Alloy Wire Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Alloy Wire Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/