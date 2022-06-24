Noble Gas Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Noble Gas in global, including the following market information:

Global Noble Gas Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Noble Gas Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K cbm)

Global top five Noble Gas companies in 2021 (%)

The global Noble Gas market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Argon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Noble Gas include Air Liquide, The Linde Group, Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals, Airgas, Messer Group, Proton Gases, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases and Air Water, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Noble Gas manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Noble Gas Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K cbm)

Global Noble Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Argon

Helium

Krypton

Neon

Xenon

Global Noble Gas Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K cbm)

Global Noble Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing & Construction

Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Global Noble Gas Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K cbm)

Global Noble Gas Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Noble Gas revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Noble Gas revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Noble Gas sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K cbm)

Key companies Noble Gas sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Air Liquide

The Linde Group

Praxair

Air Products and Chemicals

Airgas

Messer Group

Proton Gases

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

Air Water

Universal Industrial Gases

Iceblick

Noble Gas Solutions

Noble Energy

Matheson Tri-Gas

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Noble Gas Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Noble Gas Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Noble Gas Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Noble Gas Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Noble Gas Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Noble Gas Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Noble Gas Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Noble Gas Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Noble Gas Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Noble Gas Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Noble Gas Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Noble Gas Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Noble Gas Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Noble Gas Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Noble Gas Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Noble Gas Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Noble Gas Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Argon

4.1.3 Helium

4.1.4 Krypton

4.1.5 Neon

4.1.6 Xenon

4.2 By Type – Glob

