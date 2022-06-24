Crop Protection Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Crop Protection Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Crop Protection Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Crop Protection Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Crop Protection Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Crop Protection Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Herbicides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Crop Protection Products include Bayer CropScience, Dow AgroSciences, DuPont, FMC, BASF, Arysta LifeScience, Syngenta, Sumitomo Chemical and Nufarm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Crop Protection Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Crop Protection Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Crop Protection Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Global Crop Protection Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Crop Protection Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Turfs & Ornamentals

Others

Global Crop Protection Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Crop Protection Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Crop Protection Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Crop Protection Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Crop Protection Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Crop Protection Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bayer CropScience

Dow AgroSciences

DuPont

FMC

BASF

Arysta LifeScience

Syngenta

Sumitomo Chemical

Nufarm

American Vanguard

BioWorks

Lanxess

Cheminova

Chr Hansen

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha

Isagro

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Crop Protection Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Crop Protection Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Crop Protection Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Crop Protection Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Crop Protection Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Crop Protection Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Crop Protection Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Crop Protection Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Crop Protection Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Crop Protection Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Crop Protection Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Crop Protection Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Crop Protection Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crop Protection Products Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Crop Protection Products Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crop Protection Products Companies

