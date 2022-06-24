Phosphite Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Phosphite in global, including the following market information:
Global Phosphite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Phosphite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Phosphite companies in 2021 (%)
The global Phosphite market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solid Phosphites Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Phosphite include Amfine Chemical, JCIC, Addivant, Songwon, Helena Chemical, Van Iperen, LidoChem, BinhaiWuzhou and Changhe Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Phosphite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Phosphite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Phosphite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solid Phosphites
Liquid Phosphites
Global Phosphite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Phosphite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Stabilizers for Plastics
Others
Global Phosphite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Phosphite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Phosphite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Phosphite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Phosphite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Phosphite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amfine Chemical
JCIC
Addivant
Songwon
Helena Chemical
Van Iperen
LidoChem
BinhaiWuzhou
Changhe Chemical
Nanjing Runyou
Zhejiang Jiahua
Jiangsu Changqingshu
Chang Rong
Changshu Changji
Lianyungang Shengnan
