Silicon Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon Oil in global, including the following market information:
Global Silicon Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Silicon Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Silicon Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silicon Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Straight Silicon Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silicon Oil include Dow Corning, Wacker Chemie, Fuchs Group, Lubrizol Corporation, Electrolube, China National Bluestar (Group), Power Chemical Corporation, Elkay Chemicals and Iota Silicone Oil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silicon Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silicon Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silicon Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Straight Silicon Oil
Modified Silicon Oil
Global Silicon Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silicon Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Lubricant
Anti-Foam Agent
Water Repellant
Solvent
Release Agent
Adhesives
Others
Global Silicon Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silicon Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Silicon Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Silicon Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Silicon Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Silicon Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dow Corning
Wacker Chemie
Fuchs Group
Lubrizol Corporation
Electrolube
China National Bluestar (Group)
Power Chemical Corporation
Elkay Chemicals
Iota Silicone Oil
KCC Basildon Chemical Company
ISOL Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silicon Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silicon Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silicon Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silicon Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silicon Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silicon Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silicon Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silicon Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silicon Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silicon Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silicon Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicon Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicon Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Oil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Silicon Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Straight Silicon Oil
4.1.3 Modified Silicon Oil
4.2 By Type – Globa
