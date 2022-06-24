Drywall Mud Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Drywall Mud in global, including the following market information:
Global Drywall Mud Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Drywall Mud Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Drywall Mud companies in 2021 (%)
The global Drywall Mud market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Quick-Setting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Drywall Mud include Dap, USG, Proform, Plus 3, Sheetrock, Crack Patch, Westpac, Rapid Set and Kuiken Brothers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Drywall Mud manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Drywall Mud Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Drywall Mud Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Quick-Setting
Pre-Mixed Drywall Mud
Global Drywall Mud Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Drywall Mud Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Industry
Construction
Others
Global Drywall Mud Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Drywall Mud Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Drywall Mud revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Drywall Mud revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Drywall Mud sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Drywall Mud sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dap
USG
Proform
Plus 3
Sheetrock
Crack Patch
Westpac
Rapid Set
Kuiken Brothers
Proroc
Freeman
Murco
Hyde
DRICore
Hamiltion
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Drywall Mud Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Drywall Mud Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Drywall Mud Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Drywall Mud Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Drywall Mud Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Drywall Mud Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Drywall Mud Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Drywall Mud Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Drywall Mud Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Drywall Mud Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Drywall Mud Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Drywall Mud Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Drywall Mud Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drywall Mud Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drywall Mud Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drywall Mud Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Drywall Mud Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Quick-Setting
4.1.3 Pre-Mixed Drywall Mud
4.2 By Type – Global Dryw
