Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) in global, including the following market information:

Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity Above 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) include Dow Chemical, Opes International, Brancotex, BASF, Zhenjiang Union Chemicals Industry and Cadence Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity Above 99.0%

Purity Above 99.5%

Others

Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints and Adhesives

Ion Exchange

Flocculants

Soil Improvers

Auxiliary Products for Leather and Textile Industry

Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow Chemical

Opes International

Brancotex

BASF

Zhenjiang Union Chemicals Industry

Cadence Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glacial Methacrylic Acid

 

