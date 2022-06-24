Propylene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Propylene (C3H6) is a colourless fuel gas with a naturally pungent smell. Although similar to propane, it has a double bond which gives it a combustion advantage i.e. it burns hotter. This fuel gas is extremely flammable and non-toxic.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Propylene in global, including the following market information:
Global Propylene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Propylene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Propylene companies in 2021 (%)
The global Propylene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reagent Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Propylene include DowDuPont, BASF, Sumitomo Chemical, ExxonMobil Chemical, INEOS, LyondellBasell Industries, SABIC, Asahi Kasei and Sinopec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Propylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Propylene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Propylene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Reagent Grade
Industrial Grade
Global Propylene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Propylene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Organic Chemical Raw Materials
Synthetic Resins
Fine Chemicals
Other
Global Propylene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Propylene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Propylene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Propylene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Propylene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Propylene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DowDuPont
BASF
Sumitomo Chemical
ExxonMobil Chemical
INEOS
LyondellBasell Industries
SABIC
Asahi Kasei
Sinopec
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Shanghai Secco
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Propylene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Propylene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Propylene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Propylene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Propylene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Propylene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Propylene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Propylene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Propylene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Propylene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Propylene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Propylene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Propylene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propylene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Propylene Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propylene Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Propylene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Reagent Grade
4.1.3 Industrial Grade
4.2 By Type – Global Propylene Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.
