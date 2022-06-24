Propylene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Propylene (C3H6) is a colourless fuel gas with a naturally pungent smell. Although similar to propane, it has a double bond which gives it a combustion advantage i.e. it burns hotter. This fuel gas is extremely flammable and non-toxic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Propylene in global, including the following market information:

Global Propylene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Propylene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Propylene companies in 2021 (%)

The global Propylene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reagent Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Propylene include DowDuPont, BASF, Sumitomo Chemical, ExxonMobil Chemical, INEOS, LyondellBasell Industries, SABIC, Asahi Kasei and Sinopec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Propylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Propylene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propylene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Reagent Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Propylene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propylene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Organic Chemical Raw Materials

Synthetic Resins

Fine Chemicals

Other

Global Propylene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propylene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Propylene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Propylene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Propylene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Propylene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DowDuPont

BASF

Sumitomo Chemical

ExxonMobil Chemical

INEOS

LyondellBasell Industries

SABIC

Asahi Kasei

Sinopec

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Shanghai Secco

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Propylene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Propylene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Propylene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Propylene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Propylene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Propylene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Propylene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Propylene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Propylene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Propylene Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Propylene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Propylene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Propylene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propylene Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Propylene Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propylene Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Propylene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Reagent Grade

4.1.3 Industrial Grade

4.2 By Type – Global Propylene Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.

