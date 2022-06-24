Isobutane Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Isobutane, also known as i-butane, 2-methylpropane or methylpropane, is a chemical compound with molecular formula HC(CH3)3. It is an isomer of butane.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Isobutane in global, including the following market information:

Global Isobutane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Isobutane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Isobutane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Isobutane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reagent Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isobutane include Praxair Technology, ConocoPhillips, Linde, Air Liquide and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isobutane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isobutane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isobutane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Reagent Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Isobutane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isobutane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petroleum Chemical Industry

Blended Fuel

Other

Global Isobutane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isobutane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isobutane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isobutane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isobutane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Isobutane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Praxair Technology

ConocoPhillips

Linde

Air Liquide

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

