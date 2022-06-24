Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tung oil or China wood oil is a drying oil obtained by pressing the seed from the nut of the tung tree (Vernicia fordii).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) in global, including the following market information:

Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) market was valued at 222.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 263.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Raw Tung Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) include Waterlox, Real Milk Paint, Waterlox, Parchem, Neuchem, Neostar United Industrial, Nebula Chemicals, Rosewachem and Conier Chem & Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Raw Tung Oil

Heat-Bodied Tung Oil

Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Varnishes and Paints

Other

Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Waterlox

Real Milk Paint

Parchem

Neuchem

Neostar United Industrial

Nebula Chemicals

Rosewachem

Conier Chem & Pharma

Manus Aktteva

Chemfiniti

Yihai Kerry

Nanjing Bouling Chemical (Group)

US Chemicals

Welch Holme & Clark

Sea-Land Chemical

S. Goldmann Gmbh & Co. Kg

Acme-Hardesty

