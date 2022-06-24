Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tung oil or China wood oil is a drying oil obtained by pressing the seed from the nut of the tung tree (Vernicia fordii).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) in global, including the following market information:
Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) market was valued at 222.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 263.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Raw Tung Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) include Waterlox, Real Milk Paint, Waterlox, Parchem, Neuchem, Neostar United Industrial, Nebula Chemicals, Rosewachem and Conier Chem & Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Raw Tung Oil
Heat-Bodied Tung Oil
Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical
Chemicals
Varnishes and Paints
Other
Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Waterlox
Real Milk Paint
Waterlox
Parchem
Neuchem
Neostar United Industrial
Nebula Chemicals
Rosewachem
Conier Chem & Pharma
Manus Aktteva
Chemfiniti
Yihai Kerry
Nanjing Bouling Chemical (Group)
US Chemicals
Welch Holme & Clark
Sea-Land Chemical
S. Goldmann Gmbh & Co. Kg
Acme-Hardesty
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/